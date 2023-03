videoDetails

Budget Session 2023: Congress to hold meeting with opposition parties before Jagdeep Dhankhar's meet

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 09:46 AM IST

Rajya Sabha Chairman has called an important meeting of opposition parties today ahead of budget session of Parliament. Before this meeting, the Congress will hold a meeting with the opposition parties. During this, the opposition can discuss the stand regarding the invitation.