Budget Session 2023: Opposition parties holds meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's office

| Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

Second phase of Parliamentary Budget Session began on Monday. Meanwhile, even today the possibility of an uproar is being expressed in the Parliament. In a short while there will be a meeting of opposition parties at the office of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. At the same time, TMC has boycotted the meeting of the opposition.