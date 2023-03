videoDetails

Budget Session 2023: Proceedings of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 03:43 PM IST

Today is the third day of the second phase of the budget session. Meanwhile, today the opposition parties protested against the Adani issue from the Parliament to the ED office. Meanwhile, the protest march was postponed. Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till tomorrow.