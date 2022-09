Buffaloes trapped in the canal, pulled out with the help of a bulldozer

In Uttar Pradesh, Baba's bulldozer is not only demolishing illegal constructions, but he is also working to provide help. The help of a bulldozer was taken to rescue the farmer's buffaloes trapped in a canal

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 06:13 PM IST

