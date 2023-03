videoDetails

Bulldozer Action against Atiq Ahmad's shooters' house

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

In the Umesh Pal murder case, the action of the UP police seems to be intensifying. Action is being taken against some more henchmen of Mafia Atiq Ahmed today. Bulldozers are going to operate today at the house of Atiq's close friends Sabir and Ghulam Muhammad.