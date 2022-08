Bulldozer demolishes madrassa in Assam

Taking major action in Morigaon, Assam, the administration has bulldozed the non-government madrassa. This madrasa is being accused of giving jihadi training. The director of the madrasa has been arrested.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 07:26 PM IST

