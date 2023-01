videoDetails

Delhi Temperature Breaks All Record, Leaves Dehradun, Nainital Behind

| Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

Delhi's winters has broken all previous records this year. Delhi is witnessing more cold than hilly areas like Dehradun and Nainital. Due to the increasing cold, people are facing a lot of problems and affecting lives of many with cases of Heart Attacks.