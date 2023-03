videoDetails

Bulldozer razes shooter Ghulam's house in Prayagraj

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

Bulldozer action has started on the illegal construction of Mafia Atiq's shooter Mohammad Ghulam. Bulldozer is being run on illegal construction located in Rasulabad area of Teliarganj. The process of demolishing the house of Mohammad Ghulam, the shooter of Mafia Atiq, has started.