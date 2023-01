videoDetails

Bulldozer reached to demolish hotel in Joshimath

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 01:22 PM IST

SC has refused urgent hearing in Joshimath case of Uttarakhand. Bulldozers have reached Joshimath and the work of demolishing houses and hotels in the danger zone has started. Is bulldozer the only solution for Joshimath?