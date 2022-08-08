Bulldozer runs on illegal possession of Shrikant Tyagi

Shrikant Tyagi's problems appear to be worsening after he was initially charged with an altercation with a woman in Noida. In this case, The authority team arrived early in the morning with two bulldozers and some labour to clear Tyagi's illegal possession.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

