videoDetails

Bus Accident at Karol Bagh's Rohtak Road Due to Break Failure

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

A terrible road accident took place in Delhi's Karol Bagh area. Due to bus' brake failure at Rohtak Road, it climbed the slums of blacksmiths. Many people have been injured in this accident.