CAA Protest: Jamia students to begin protest by 9 AM

Students across the country hit the streets on December 15 in solidarity with Jamia Milia Islamia University after Delhi Police entered the varsity campus and detained several students for alleged involvement in violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Today is the day 3 of the protest and according to sources, the student's protest will begin around 9 AM. #CAAProtest #CAB #CitizenshipAmendmentBill #Jamiaprotest