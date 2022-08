Cabinet expanded In Bihar: Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap also took oath

Cabinet expanded in Bihar. Lalu Yadav's second son Tej Pratap also took oath. In this expansion, an attempt has been made to handle all the caste equations.

| Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 06:54 PM IST

