Carbon Dating: Today's big day for Gyanvapi Case

| Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 03:06 PM IST

Today is a very important day for the Gyanvapi case and a decision on carbon dating of Gyanvapi will come from the Varanasi district court in a while. Varanasi district judge AK Vishvesh will deliver the verdict. The court will decide whether to test the Gyanvapi complex by carbon dating or scientific method.