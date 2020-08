Case of alleged love jihad with 5 girls in Kanpur, family complains to police

The secret of Shalini Yadav kidnapping case has been revealed in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Shalini's family had been looking for her daughter since June 29. When the family came to know about the daughter 2 days ago, instead of being happy, their senses flew away. The reason is because now Shalini's name, religion and marital status have changed.