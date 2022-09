CBI moves Delhi Court against Tejashwi Yadav, demands cancellation of bail

The CBI has now moved the court against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. CBI has demanded cancellation of bail of Tejashwi Yadav. Tejashwi is out on bail in the IRCTC scam.

| Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

The CBI has now moved the court against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. CBI has demanded cancellation of bail of Tejashwi Yadav. Tejashwi is out on bail in the IRCTC scam.