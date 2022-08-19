CBI Raid on Manish Sisodia: BJP's Manoj Tiwari Targets AAP

BJP's reaction is also coming on the CBI raid on the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Manoj Tiwari through a press conference asked why Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are nervous about the CBI raid.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 05:22 PM IST

BJP's reaction is also coming on the CBI raid on the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Manoj Tiwari through a press conference asked why Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are nervous about the CBI raid.