CBI Raid on Manish Sisodia: BJP's Manoj Tiwari Targets AAP
BJP's reaction is also coming on the CBI raid on the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Manoj Tiwari through a press conference asked why Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are nervous about the CBI raid.
BJP's reaction is also coming on the CBI raid on the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Manoj Tiwari through a press conference asked why Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are nervous about the CBI raid.