CBI Raid on Manish Sisodia: CBI Raids Continue For Over 7 Hours

CBI raid is still going on at the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. It is being told that raids are going on at 21 locations in 7 states and the CBI has also seized electronic devices including some important documents.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

CBI raid is still going on at the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. It is being told that raids are going on at 21 locations in 7 states and the CBI has also seized electronic devices including some important documents.