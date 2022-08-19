CBI Raid on Manish Sisodia: CBI Raids Continue For Over 7 Hours
CBI raid is still going on at the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. It is being told that raids are going on at 21 locations in 7 states and the CBI has also seized electronic devices including some important documents.
CBI raid is still going on at the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. It is being told that raids are going on at 21 locations in 7 states and the CBI has also seized electronic devices including some important documents.