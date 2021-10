CBI seeks death for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

A special CBI court in Panchkula will pronounce the quantum of punishment for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others in connection with the murder of his former manager Ranjit Singh in 2002. On October 8, Dera Sacha Sauda chief and four others were found guilty and convicted for the murder of Ranjit Singh in 2002 by the special CBI court.