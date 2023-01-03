NewsVideos
videoDetails

CCTV Footage Of Both Girl's Released In Delhi's Kanjhawala Accident Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
In this section, you will find the top stories of the day. Segment Zee Top 50 is a part of important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

All Videos

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Comments on Kanjhawala Girl Accident Case, says, 'Such People Should Be Hanged'
10:48
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Comments on Kanjhawala Girl Accident Case, says, 'Such People Should Be Hanged'
Another CCTV Footage In Kanjhawala Case, Police Recovers Girl's Leg From The Spot
9:54
Another CCTV Footage In Kanjhawala Case, Police Recovers Girl's Leg From The Spot
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi attacks Rahul Gandhi over Bharat Jodo Yatra,says,'Victim of huge confusion'
2:25
 BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi attacks Rahul Gandhi over Bharat Jodo Yatra,says,'Victim of huge confusion'
Kanjhawala Girl Accident Case: Special CP Sagar Preet Hooda Holds A 2 Minute Press Conference,says, 'the Other Girl Left After The Incident'
13:44
Kanjhawala Girl Accident Case: Special CP Sagar Preet Hooda Holds A 2 Minute Press Conference,says, 'the Other Girl Left After The Incident'
Brazil bids farewell to 'king of soccer' Pele with 24-hour wake | Zee News English
Brazil bids farewell to 'king of soccer' Pele with 24-hour wake | Zee News English

Trending Videos

10:48
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Comments on Kanjhawala Girl Accident Case, says, 'Such People Should Be Hanged'
9:54
Another CCTV Footage In Kanjhawala Case, Police Recovers Girl's Leg From The Spot
2:25
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi attacks Rahul Gandhi over Bharat Jodo Yatra,says,'Victim of huge confusion'
13:44
Kanjhawala Girl Accident Case: Special CP Sagar Preet Hooda Holds A 2 Minute Press Conference,says, 'the Other Girl Left After The Incident'
Brazil bids farewell to 'king of soccer' Pele with 24-hour wake | Zee News English
Kanjhawala,kanjhwala girl road accident,kanjhawala news,kanjhawala news today in hindi,kanjhawala girl accident,kanjhawala video,kanjhawala kand,kanjhawala road accident,kanjhawala accident news,kanjhawala delhi accident,Delhi News,delhi baleno,delhi baleno car accident,delhi baleno girl accident,delhi baleno case,baleno girl accident,delhi girl car accident news,delhi girl dragged by car video,delhi girl dragged video,delhi girl accident today,Zee News,