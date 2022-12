videoDetails

CCTV Footage of Rishabh Pant's accident released, Cricketer Gets Serious Injury

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

A CCTV Footage of Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Road accident has arrived. The accident took place when vehicle hit the divider. Rishabh is seriously injured in the incident. As per reports, at the moment he is out of danger.