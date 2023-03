videoDetails

Central government alerts SSB and BSF alerted across border against Amritpal Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

Punjab Police intensifies action against Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh. Till now Punjab Police has arrested 114 people in this case. At the same time, Central Government has also taken strict steps in this matter and has alerted BSF and SSB.