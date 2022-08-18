NewsVideos

Central government should clarify stand on Rohingya issue - Manish Sisodia

After the statement of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the Aam Aadmi Party is attacking the government. In this sequence, Manish Sisodia has asked the central government to clarify its stand on the issue of Rohingyas.

|Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 04:41 PM IST


