Central Govt cuts excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, on diesel by Rs 6 per litre

After the long-standing demand, the central government has given great relief to the people. Center has reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel. The Center has reduced tax by Rs 8 on petrol and Rs 6 on diesel. After this, petrol has become cheaper by Rs 9.50 and diesel by Rs 7.But after this cut, politics has started. The opposition has targeted the government.