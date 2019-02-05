हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Centre asks Bengal govt to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Kolkata Police commissioner

The Centre Tuesday asked the West Bengal government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar. Watch full video to know more.

Feb 05, 2019, 17:36 PM IST

