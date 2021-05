Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra's good wishes on the 95th anniversary of Essel Group

Essel Group, which owns a business in finance and infrastructure as well as a news and entertainment media venture, is celebrating the 95th successful year on Friday, May 21. Sharing the message on social media, Essel Group President Dr. Subhash Chandra said that this year the festival will not be celebrated due to COVID-19 pandemic.