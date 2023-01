videoDetails

Challenge of Swami Avimukteshwaranand to Dhirendra Shastri to stop the Sinking land of Joshimath

| Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has challenged Dhirendra Shastri. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said that Dhirendra Shastri should come to Joshimath and stop the sinking land, then I will consider it a miracle. He said that if a miracle should happen for the public, then they would cheer.