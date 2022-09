Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, announces PM Modi

| Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 01:12 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 93rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' program on Sunday. He said that a special day of Amrit Mahotsav is coming on 28th September. On this day we will celebrate the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh ji, the brave son of Mother India.