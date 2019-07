Chandrayaan-2: Countdown for launch of India's second Moon mission in final leg

We are less than an hour away from the scheduled launch of Chandrayaan 2, India’s second unmanned mission to the Moon. The countdown for Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan 2 mission launch that started at 6:43 pm on Sunday is in the final leg. ISRO is all set to launch Chandrayaan 2 at 2:43 pm.