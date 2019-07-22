Chandrayaan 2: "Know these super women" Behind India's Second Lunar Mission

For the first time in Indian history Chandrayaan-2, India’s second lunar mission is leading by two women scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Muthayya Vanitha is leading the Chandryaan-2 and on the other hand, Ritu Karidhal is working as Mission Director. It had never happened before when women power is heading this much of highly important ISRO mission. Project Director and Mission Director both are women for Chandrayaan-2. Muthayya Vanitha is an electronics engineer, now responsible for the success and failure of Chandrayaan-2.