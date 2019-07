'Chandrayaan-2' launched successfully, ISRO creates history again

India has once again created history. Today, on July 22, at 2.43 pm, the country's most powerful Bahubali rocket launches from GSLV-MK3. India's Chandrayaan 2 is ready to touch the moon. Just 31 years ago, the launch on this date was not fully successful. #IndiaMoonMission #ISRO #Chandrayaan-2