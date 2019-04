Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah seeks CBI probe into death of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel should allow CBI to probe the death of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, who lost his life in the Dantewada Naxal attack on April 9. Watch full video to know more.