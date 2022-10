Chhattisgarh Govt's big Diwali gift to the farmers and laborers

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 05:58 PM IST

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has given a big gift to the farmers on Diwali. The Baghel government via video conferencing has distributed an amount of 1866 crores in the accounts of beneficiary farmers and laborers under 3 schemes of the state government.