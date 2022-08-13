NewsVideos

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign with school children

Har Ghar Tiranga On the elixir of independence, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign with school children. On this occasion, the Chief Minister's residence resonated with the slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram. Chief Minister flagged off the tricolor yatra of children.

|Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 01:52 PM IST
