Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat to be cremated today with full military honours

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the nation’s most senior military officer who was killed, along with his wife and 11 armed forces personnel, in an IAF helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu Wednesday, will be cremated with full military honours in New Delhi Friday afternoon. Officials, at present, are paying homage to General Rawat.