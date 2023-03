videoDetails

CM Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Delhi LG's statement says, 'Government should be allowed to work'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

Opposition BJP MLAs created ruckus in the Delhi Assembly today demanding Kejriwal's resignation. On the other hand, the statement of Delhi LG also came out regarding this. Countering this, a big statement of CM Arvind Kejriwal has come to the fore. He said, 'Government should be allowed to work'.