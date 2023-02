videoDetails

Manish Sisodia Arrest: CM Kejriwal Makes Big statement,says,'Sisodia is honest and patriotic'

| Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 09:28 AM IST

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been arrested in liquor policy scam case. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's big statement regarding the arrest of Deputy CM has come to the fore. He says, 'Sisodia is honest and patriotic'. Watch 100 big headlines of the day in a flash.