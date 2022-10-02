NewsVideos

CM Gehlot's big statement on the political crisis of Rajasthan

|Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 04:06 PM IST
CM Gehlot's big statement has come out on the political crisis of Rajasthan. Gehlot said that the MLAs have supported me and consider me a guardian.

All about Women’s Asia Cup 2022: When is India vs Pakistan, Top stats, TV timings
All about Women’s Asia Cup 2022: When is India vs Pakistan, Top stats, TV timings

