videoDetails

CM KCR's party BRS holds mega rally in Khammam, Telangana

| Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

CM KCR's party BRS will perform a massive rally in Telangana's Khamam today. In this mega rally, KCR will be accompanied by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Kerala Chief Minister P Vijayan along with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav.