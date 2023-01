videoDetails

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Secretary Meenakshi Sundaram make big statement on Joshimath sinking

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's secretary Meenakshi Sundaram's big statement has come to the fore regarding cracks in houses in Joshimath. Meenakshi said, 'Considering setting up a new Joshimath'