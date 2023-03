videoDetails

CM Shinde inducted Bhushan Desai into Shiv Sena

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 08:14 PM IST

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has got the son of Subhash Desai, considered very close to Uddhav Thackeray, to join the Shiv Sena. Bhushan Desai has joined Shiv Sena today in the presence of Eknath Shinde.