CM Shivraj's birthday gift to the sisters of Madhya Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given a gift to the sisters of the state on his birthday. CM has started Ladli Bahna Yojana on this occasion.

