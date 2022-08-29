CM Yogi Bulldozer News: Woman got entry in in-laws' house by bulldozer
In Bijnor, on the orders of the Allahabad High Court, the administrative officers and the police arrived to get a woman entry to her in-laws' house. When the in-laws did not open the gate of the house, a bulldozer had to be called to break the closed gate. Due to which the woman could get entry into the house.
