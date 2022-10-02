NewsVideos

CM Yogi met the injured in Kanpur accident

|Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 04:44 PM IST
27 people died in a horrific road accident in Kanpur. Many people have also been injured when a tractor-trolley full of devotees overturned uncontrollably.

All Videos

Indore became the cleanest city for the sixth time | Watch
3:57
Indore became the cleanest city for the sixth time | Watch
Badhir News : Tension in Sundernagri area after the murder of the youth
3:54
Badhir News : Tension in Sundernagri area after the murder of the youth
Big action against Imran Khan | Watch
1:21
Big action against Imran Khan | Watch
3 accused arrested in Manish murder case
5:28
3 accused arrested in Manish murder case
After meeting the victims of Kanpur accident, CM Yogi assured of help
5:48
After meeting the victims of Kanpur accident, CM Yogi assured of help

Trending Videos

3:57
Indore became the cleanest city for the sixth time | Watch
3:54
Badhir News : Tension in Sundernagri area after the murder of the youth
1:21
Big action against Imran Khan | Watch
5:28
3 accused arrested in Manish murder case
5:48
After meeting the victims of Kanpur accident, CM Yogi assured of help
Kanpur,Kanpur accident,road accident news,kanpur traCTOR tROLLY overturn,Kanpur hadsa,Kanpur Accident update,Kanpur road accident,kanpur accident news,road accident in kanpur,Kanpur bus accident,kanpur big accident,Kanpur News,Road accident,Kanpur train accident,accident,electric bus accident in kanpur,kanpur dehat accident,kanpur accident latest news,kanpur latest news,kanpur bus accident news,kanpur road accident news,