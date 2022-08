CM Yogi visits Mathura on Janmashtami

Special arrangements have been made in Mathura city on the occasion of Janmashtami. Janmashtami is being celebrated in many parts of the country. CM Yogi also visited Mathura on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Aug 19, 2022

