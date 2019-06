CM Yogi will visit Ayodhya today to unveil 7-foot statue of Lord Ram

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on Friday to unveil a seven-foot-tall statue of Lord Ram at the Shodh Sansthan museum. The statue, made of a single block of rosewood and purchased for Rs 35 lakh from Karnataka, will be on display at the museum. Watch this video to know more.