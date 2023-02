videoDetails

CM Yogi's big statement on the issue of Hindu nation, SP MP taunts

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rahman Burke while reacting to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement on Hindu Rashtra said that it is wrong. He said that Hindustan was neither a Hindu nation, nor is it and will never remain so.