videoDetails

CM Yogi's target on Samajwadi Party, says - Atiq became MP with the help of SP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 03:08 PM IST

Umesh Pal, the main witness in the Raju Pal murder case of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has been shot dead. In this attack, Adityanath said that he will raze the mafias to the ground. CM Yogi said that Atiq Ahmed became MP with the help of Samajwadi Party.