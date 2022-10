Congress Election: Voting continues for the post of President, Rahul Gandhi casts his vote

| Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 02:03 PM IST

Voting has started for the election of the President of the Congress Party. After Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi has also voted in this regard. There is a direct contest between Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge in this election.