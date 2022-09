Congress Elections: 'Gandhi family' bets on Kharge

| Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 04:19 PM IST

The picture has become clear over Congress Presidential election. Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor, these two leaders will compete for the post of President. But Kharge seems to have an upper hand in this election as most big leaders are showing their support for him. Shashi Tharoor on the other hand does not seem to be getting the support of everyone.